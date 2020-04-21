A Quick Guide | Community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lebanon, Contribution by WASH and Health Sectors (March 2020)

Introduction

Pandemics are unpredictable yet reoccurring events that can have severe consequences on health, social and economic well-being. In addition to affecting health, they may lead to social and economic disruption, threats to the continuity of essential services, reduced production, distribution difficulties, increase in vulnerability and shortages of essential commodities. While governments and sectors such as health and WASH play a leading, coordinating and guiding role, take action to reduce health consequences and raise awareness about risks, experience has shown that civil society organizations, families, individuals, communities and traditional leaders all have essential roles to play during pandemics. The illustration above depicts the whole-of-society approach needed to prevent, mitigate and respond to pandemics and highlights some key roles.