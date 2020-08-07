QRCS sends humanitarian aid as gift to people of Lebanon [EN/AR]

August 7th, 2020 ― Doha: As part of the immediate humanitarian response to the Beirut Port explosion, an aircraft of the Qatar Emiri Air Force left Doha today morning, carrying relief aid cargo sent by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) as a gift of solidarity from the people of Qatar to the brotherly people of Lebanon.

QRCS leaders were present during the departure of the aircraft, including Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, Chief Executive Director and Acting Director of Relief and International Development, and Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

As the aircraft arrived in Beirut, it was received by the staff of QRCS’s representation mission in Lebanon, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross. They coordinate with the embassy of Qatar in Lebanon to facilitate the entry and handover of the cargo.

Consisting of tons of relief and medical aid, the cargo is the first of successive batches of aid to be sent under the Heart for Beirut, a humanitarian campaign launched by QRCS to provide health, shelter, and food aid to alleviate the impact of the disaster on the affected vulnerable people and support the efforts of the Lebanese Red Cross.

Together with the host National Society, QRCS’s mission is providing food meals and other urgent aid for the affected families, in order to help them to withstand the current ordeal

