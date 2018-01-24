QRCS Repairs Storm-Damaged Tents in Lebanon [EN/AR]

January 24th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) mission in Lebanon has intervened to help the Syrian families affected by the snowstorm that hit the country on Wednesday.

The snow accumulated and damaged some Syrian refugee camps in Arsal Town, Al-Bekaa Governorate.

Prior to the blizzard, QRCS had already begun to construct a flood control channel, which helped protect many camps against the risk of sweeping floods, as was the case in the past.

This activity was part of a joint community support project of QRCS, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Funded by Norway and the United Kingdom, the project would totally prevent flooding in the area.

In the aftermath of the storm, the QRCS emergency team visited several refugee camps and shoveled the heavy snow that covered tents at one camp. Also, wood and metal structures were provided to repair the damaged tents. They are kept on standby for any emergency in the town.

QRCS personnel are working hard to rebuild 2,500, so that the families can find a shelter as soon as possible, instead of spending the winter months homeless.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

