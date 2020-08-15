QRCS repairs damaged homes, provides medical aid for Beirut [EN/AR]

August 15th, 2020 ― Doha: The immediate response by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to the Beirut Harbor explosion is going on in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, under the Heart for Lebanon campaign co-launched by QRCS and Qatar Charity, under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA).

QRCS’s relief groups are repairing the homes damaged by the explosion, using the shelter kits sent from Qatar as humanitarian aid for Beirut. On the first day, 25 homes were repaired, as part of 500 homes planned to be repaired within 7-10 days.

By repairing the doors and windows, the affected families will be able to return to their homes soon. Further repairs will be done at later stages, to remove the destruction resulting from the explosion, thus alleviating the economic, health, and mental impacts on the population and meeting their needs.

At the same time, a first batch of medical supplies was delivered by QRCS representation mission in Lebanon to the ambulance workers of the Lebanese Red Cross at Martyrs' Square, central Beirut, including 70,000 masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitizers.

Apart from the repair of damaged homes, an early recovery plan is in progress to provide medical and ambulance aid, fresh meals, food supplies, and family hygiene kits. These activities cover Zone 2 (Martyr’s Square), Zone 23 (Gemmayzeh), and Zones 6-11 (Karantina) in the proximity of Beirut Harbor.

To continue to undertake the humanitarian intervention over the coming period of time, QRCS welcomes donations from the people of Qatar via the website (www.qrcs.org.qa), donor service line (66666364), home collector service (33998898), or RACA-licensed donation collectors at malls and shopping centers.