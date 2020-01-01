QRCS rehabilitates tents of Syrian refugees in Lebanon [EN/AR]

January 1st, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed Phase 1 of the thermal insulation of Syrian refugee tents in Lebanon, for the benefit of 2,726 Syrian refugees and the host local community.

At a total cost of $46,866, the phase was implemented in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Lebanese Red Cross.

The purpose of the project is to ensure better living conditions at Syrian refugee camps, protect the inhabitants against the health risks resulting from the cold weather, preserve privacy at the adjacent family tents, and reduce the cost of heating oil consumption.

Under the project, QRCS shared its expertise in this regard with the Lebanese Red Cross, whose volunteers acquired new skills that could be utilized in future similar operations. This is part of QRCS’s capacity-building strategy for fellow National Societies.

Over the past three months, QRCS’s mission in Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross, and ICRC worked together to install thermal insulation sheets inside 645 tents at Syrian refugee camps in Arsal (Baalbek) and Khirbet Daoud (Akkar).

Overall, the project benefited 618 Syrian families, in addition to 24 families of the local laborers hired to do the work.

First, there was a technical check of the tents and initial needs assessment. Then, the personnel attended specialized training under the supervision of QRCS. Finally, the thermal insulators were installed at the tents covered under Phase 1, with a special focus on the families with seriously ill patients and severe disabilities.

The thermal insulation project is one of a bunch of winter response and preparedness projects in Lebanon. In Arsal, around 60,000 Syrian refugees live at informal, prone camps.

The project was highly welcomed by the beneficiaries, as it met a crucial need during the winter. Generally, the target camps are located in areas of below-freezing temperature and snowstorms.

As the insulating material is not available on the local market, it was imported and then installed effectively, to improve the internal environment of tents. QRCS made sure to complete Phase 1 prior to the cold wave, which was commended by all local community and district authorities.