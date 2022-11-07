QRCS provides clean drinking water for 55,000 beneficiaries in Lebanon [EN/AR]

November 7th, 2022 ― Doha: In a precautionary response to prevent cholera in Lebanon, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is working to upgrade its water purification plant in Arsal, increasing potable water supply to 137 Syrian refugee camps, as well as schools and health centers in the area.

Under an emergency plan to expand the services provided, water tanks were installed at the new camps, and jerry canes were distributed to families.

This intervention is part of a charitable project aimed at improving health conditions among Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the host community, meeting their critical water and sanitation needs, and ensuring humanitarian standards and the right to clean water.

Clean drinking water free from impurities and pollutants is delivered to about 55,000 Syrian beneficiaries at Arsal and Saadnayel camps on a daily basis.

The capacity of the Arsal water plant has recently been doubled, with the daily production rate up from 40,000 liters of water to nearly 70,000 liters. Work is in progress to reach the plant's full capacity, in order to reach out to as many beneficiaries as possible.

Thus, the number of beneficiaries from the plant's services is up to 10,000 families, seven schools, and three health centers, which means reduced spread of water-borne diseases.

Dr. Firass Abiad, Lebanon’s Minister of Health, has recently visited Arsal, among other towns across Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel. He was accompanied by a delegation of international humanitarian organizations working there. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the situation on the ground and the proactive countermeasures taken to respond to the cholera outbreak in the two governorates.

In a press conference following his tour of the QRCS-funded water purification plant in Arsal, Dr. Abiad said the plant was constructed with a generous donation from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and run by QRCS.

“Currently, the plant supplies 40,000 liters of clean drinking water,” he added. “It is being expanded to cover 137 camps, instead of 87, increasing from 40,000 to 80,000 liters, in order to reduce the spread of cholera. There is a plan to support schools with clean drinking water. Regarding the water purification plants that serve the people of Arsal, there are talks with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to install solar panels to operate them, securing water for drinking and other household purposes, under the cholera control plan”.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Sousi, head of QRCS’s mission in Lebanon, explained, “This tour comes in anticipation of a looming disaster of cholera epidemic. QRCS runs a water purification plant, and amid the current circumstances, we will double the water supply from 40,000 liters to 80,000 liters. Over the coming couple of days, water tanks will be purchased and installed for people”.

“We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and the Lebanese government in health care, water and sanitation, and all other sectors. We have water purification plants in Saadnayel and Arsal, and a new plant will be opened in Akkar. In Arsal, we added a new purification unit, which will hopefully help to ease the crisis,” he concluded.