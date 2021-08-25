QRCS provides cancer medications for Syrian refugees in Lebanon [EN/AR]

August 25th, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Lebanon is executing a project to treat cancer patients among the Syrian refugees in Lebanon. In cooperation with partners there, medications and surgeries are made available at Tripoli Governmental Hospital in Tripoli City.

At a total cost of $175,451 (QR 640,396) funded from the donations of charity payers in Qatar, the project is aimed at improving the health conditions of the Syrian refugees with cancers and bolstering their curability by providing timely and appropriate surgical and treatment interventions.

The project covers 16 patients with different types of cancer. Prior to the launch of the project, an agreement addendum was signed with Tripoli Governmental Hospital to treat the beneficiaries, who were selected as per an agreed-upon mechanism.

There was close coordination with the Health Department at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – Lebanon to give the project’s personnel an additional list of refugees with cancer to be covered by the project.

At the same time, the hospital’s management kept in touch with Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) to secure medications, amid limitations and pressures on the country’s health sector. The target patients were contacted by the hospital’s staff to attend for treatment, under the supervision of field personnel from QRCS’s mission, in order to monitor the workflow and time schedule with their peers at the hospital. Among the challenges faced during the process of execution were the public and health situation in Lebanon, which delayed the completion of patient examinations. The mass demonstrations across the country prevented some patients from reaching to the hospital.

Also, the hospital applied tight restrictions due to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Cancer medications are either too expensive or lacked on the local market.

According to the Syrian Humanitarian Crisis Response Plan, the health needs of Syrian refugees in Lebanon remain considerable nationwide, especially in relation to the prevalent chronic diseases among the refugee community, and the elderly in particular.

Cancer is one of the most diseases with scarce treatment service providers, due to the high costs and shortage in the specialized for free health care centers in Lebanon. As a result, many refugees find themselves unable to attend many therapeutic sessions due to stopped funding. There is no comprehensive program to cover multiple cancers.

