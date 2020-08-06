QRCS launches QR 50 mln fundraising for Beirut relief [EN/AR]

August 6th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated an immediate response to the huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. A group from its representation mission in Lebanon accompanied colleagues from the Lebanese Red Cross in a field visit to gather information and assess the needs.

Under an approval from the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), QRCS launched a fundraising campaign titled “Heart for Lebanon”, to support the Lebanese people.

The disaster resulted in dozens of casualties, overcrowded hospitals, destruction of the wheat stock, and halt of life in whole districts.

To alleviate the impact on the people of Beirut, a total of QR 50 million will be raised to provide relief, medical and food aid, emergency shelter, and other forms of humanitarian support for the benefit of 300,000 affected people.

The relief plan involves the following phases:

Immediate response: Food aid, makeshift shelters, and support of health facilities for the benefit of 55,000 people. Medium-term response: Monthly food provisions, cash aid, and restoration of damaged homes for the benefit of 25,000 people. Recovery and capacity-building: Enhancement of health services, development of medical skills, and awareness raising for the benefit of 300,000 people.

Everyone is invited to contribute to this humanitarian campaign, by donating via QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.org.qa), donor service line (66666364), or home collector service (33998898).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.