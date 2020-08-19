QRCS distributes food parcels to 4,759 beneficiaries at Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps [EN/AR]

August 19th, 2020 ― Doha: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Lebanon is pursuing an immediate response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Early in the Coronavirus outbreak, QFFD and QRCS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on meeting the medical needs of many communities, amid risks of overpopulation, especially at the Palestinian communities in Lebanon.

According to progress reports, family food baskets were distributed to 1,000 direct beneficiaries at the Ein El-Hilweh, Mieh ou Mieh, and Sahel gatherings, Sidon, the South Governorate. In addition, there were 3,759 indirect beneficiaries.

The distributions are going on under strict preventive measures to ensure the safety of both the beneficiaries and distributors.

To implement the project, executive agreements were signed with the Lebanese Red Cross and Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

A rapid assessment was conducted to identify and verify the list of beneficiaries based on certain selection criteria. These include households with five members or above, female-headed households (widowed or separated/divorced), families restricted to members below 14 years or above 59 years of age, and vulnerable families that depend on community assistance.

Concerning the utilization of ambulance vehicles to be secured under the project, a meeting was held between the Lebanese Red Cross and PRCS to agree on the coordination process to transport Palestinian patients from the camps.

There is constant cooperation with local authorities to contain any identified case, in light of the high risks at overpopulated camps, which may lead to a viral spreading wave.

The general outcomes of the project are as follows:

Outcome 1: Disease Mitigation and Minimization of Secondary Health Impacts.

Action 1.1: To support health facilities to cope with and maintain service provision in their response to COVID-19 while maintaining other services running (Targets: 10 health centers, 1 quarantine hospital, and 5 ambulance vehicles to be utilized for the duration of the project).

Action 1-2: To support vulnerable communities to protect themselves and their families through essential hygienic practices (Target: 1,000 families). 2. Outcome 2: Mitigation of adverse economic impact of lockdown.

Action 2-1: To provide basic food assistance for the most vulnerable refugees (Target: 27,800 families).

With a total of 139,400 target beneficiaries, including 8,430 persons with special needs, the implementation sites are: South: Rashidieh, Burj Shemali, El-Buss, Ein El-Hilweh, Mieh ou Mieh, and Sahel gatherings.

Beirut: Shatila, Burj Barajneh, and Mar Elias.

North: Beddawi and Nahr El-Bared.

Beqaa: Wavel (Baalbak).

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS) Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality