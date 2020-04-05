QRCS disinfects water supply facilities, distributes food aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon [EN/AR]

April 5 th , 2020 ― Doha: As the world is suffering the brunt of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has mobilized its foreign missions to monitor the situation, coordinate with the host National Societies and government authorities, provide all possible forms of logistic and specialized support, and take all the necessary health and preventive measures in relation to the ongoing humanitarian operations.

In Lebanon, QRCS’s field teams stepped up the infection preventive precautions, in order to protect both the volunteers and beneficiaries. Every day, all the facilities of water purification plants and the water tankers are disinfected. To ensure their safety, the relief workers use personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitizers.

The personnel working at QRCS’s water purification plants in Arsal and Saadnayel continue to deliver clean drinking water to the Syrian refugee camps. It is part of the Water for Mercy, a project implemented by QRCS in Lebanon for the benefit of 7,000 Syrian families, or 35,000 persons on average.

At the same time, the teams of QRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross resumed the Warm Winter 2020 project. Currently, food parcels are being distributed to Syrian families and the host community in Akkar, northern Lebanon.

Over the coming few days, the distribution of food provisions would continue for the benefit of over 5,000 poor families, or 25,000 persons. All the precautions were taken to protect the field teams and abide by the applicable preventive rules.

As they received the food provisions, the beneficiaries were so happy with this much-needed aid. They thanked QRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross for their nonstop support since the eruption of the Syrian conflict, particularly in the midst of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

