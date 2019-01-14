QRCS brings succor to Storm Norma victims in Arsal [EN/AR]

January 14th, 2019 ― Doha: In response to Storm Norma, Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) mission in Lebanon has taken action to help the affected Syrian refugees at the shelter camps of Arsal Town, 124 km northeast of Beirut.

From day one, QRCS’s relief personnel started distributing blankets and tarpaulin sheets to the neediest families stuck in snow. So far, 443 blankets and 444 tarpaulins have been distributed at three shelter camps, which are not snow-proof.

These distributions benefited 444 Syrian families, or 2,220 persons.

As the storm built up, the team received appeals to help the affected families in other four shelter camps. They could save 12 families whose tents collapsed, including one that caught an electrical fire. The damaged tents were re-erected with wood structures and tarpaulins, and blankets were distributed.

Other fragile tents were taken down by the fierce wind, but QRCS relief workers managed the situation, so that the families will not stay homeless in the open air.

Overall, these activities reached out to 114 families (570 persons), as well as some nearby schools and mosques.

Over the past few days, Storm Norma has swept through Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria, resulting in heavy rainfall and snowfall on uplands. Amid temperatures below zero, the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and neighbors stand helpless in the face of the harsh winter.

QRCS works hard to help the victims of the 8-year Syrian conflict, stretching its humanitarian wings for the vulnerable in Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Recently, diverse humanitarian aid was provided for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Idlib, Aleppo, and Hama. More than 66,000 Syrian had access to shelter, winterization distributions (heaters, heating oil, mattresses, and blankets), mobile clinics, psychological support, and malnutrition survey.

Under its Warm Winter campaign, QRCS seeks to provide QR 14 million worth of winterization aid to some 225,000 beneficiaries in nine countries (Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Bangladesh).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality