QFFD signs MOU with Lebanese Ministry of Education and UNESCO as a contribution to repairing 55 schools and 3 universities damaged by Beirut explosion

Doha, (22 November 2020) - In order to provide the necessary support for the project aiming at rebuilding the damaged schools following Beirut explosion and ensuring the educational process continuity, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lebanese Ministry of Education in cooperation with Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Sponsored by QFFD, EAA and UNESCO have joined hands for the sake of repairing 55 schools, 20 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) centers and three universities in Beirut. This is within the framework of ensuring the continuity of learning, and enabling children and youth’s access to their right to Education and its practice.

“This Memorandum is signed as a part of the undertaking of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to contribute to the reconstruction process of Beirut. That undertaking was given during the Paris Conference of Donors, held under the auspices of UN with the participation of different world leaders and presidents. This Conference was held in an effort to raising funds in favor of the Lebanese people following the Beirut Port explosion”, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD asserted.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the State of Qatar has taken actions through building field hospitals and sending air bridges on an urgent basis to secure the necessary assistance for Lebanese brothers & sisters. This MOU constitutes a complementary element of Qatar’s humanitarian duty. It is also the product of brotherhood bonds, in terms of solidarity and fulfillment of its duty and commitment represented in providing this country with the necessary support in various stances”, Mr. Al-Kuwari added.

Mr. Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Mentioned said: “This partnership will help provide children and young people in Lebanon with access to safe, quality education to ensure that they have the opportunity to succeed in life. The partnership between Education Above All Foundation and UNESCO will help the people of Lebanon to overcome this challenging period and ensure that the heavily damaged education sector is rebuilt and rehabilitated following the recent unfortunate event.”

“We express our sincere gratitude for QFFD’s support provided to rehabilitate educational buildings in Beirut. It constitutes an essential component of the reconstruction process in Beirut following the destructive explosion at the Port”, HE Tariq Muhammad Al-Majzoub, Minister of Education and Higher Education declared.

It is recalled that the Beirut Port explosion occurred on August 4. It took place in concurrence with a multi-faceted economic downturn. During the explosion at Beirut Port, more than 207 private and public schools were damaged, affecting more than 85,000 students, as well as 7,600 male and female teachers. In addition, 20 schools for TVET were damaged, affecting at least 7,300 trainees. From this standpoint, the State of Qatar responded to fill the deficit in the heavily damaged educational sector in Lebanon. Because education must continue, this stems from the humanitarian duty of the State of Qatar and its commitment to support the people of Lebanon.