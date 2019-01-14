14 Jan 2019

QC launches “Arsal Relief” campaign for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Report
from Qatar Charity
Published on 14 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (95.05 KB)

Under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), Qatar Charity (QC) launched “Arsal Relief” campaign to provide immediate assistance to Syrian refugees affected by snowstorms. The campaign seeks to raise $5.5mn approximately to provide heating facilities, food and medicines.

The campaign has been launched in response to the difficult conditions being faced by Syrian refugees in the town of Arsal and other Lebanese areas due to Storm Norma, which lashed Arsal last week.

Faisal al Fehaida, assistant to the CEO in the Operations and International Partnerships Sector at QC, noted that QC was one of the first humanitarian organizations that managed to reach the storm-hit camp in Arsal last week. In extremely difficult circumstances, QC provided aid, which included heating fuel, blankets, winter clothes and other items, in addition to the distribution of food aid to the affected families. The aid benefited nearly 17,000 Syrian refugees, mostly children, women, the sick, the elderly and persons with disabilities. Al-Fehaida pointed out that since the beginning of the winter, Qatar Charity, through its regional office in Turkey or in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations and local partners, has implemented many significant relief projects for internally displaced Syrians and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

He also added that these projects were implemented as part of QC’s “Below Zero” campaign to provide the Syrian vulnerable with winter requirements. The cost of the projects, which have been implemented or are under implementation, amounted to nearly QR70mn riyals. It is expected that around two million refugees and displaced persons would benefit from these projects during the current winter.

Syrian refugees in Arsal are the most affected by the blizzard, which has increased their suffering, after their camp was besieged by snow, in light of a severe shortage of basic life necessities, especially heating materials.

