Qatar Charity urges benefactors to continue supporting its winter drive

Refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their squatter camps are still in dire need of meeting their winter needs, in light of the continuing snowstorms that many countries, including Syria and Lebanon, have recently experienced.

Following receiving the aid from Qatar Charity, the refugees in Arsal, a Lebanese town on the border with Syria, and Syrian IDPs thanked the benefactors in Qatar for delivering the quick assistance, indicating that they are still in need of heating supplies and shelter assistance.

In light of the continued snowfall, Syrian refugees are living in very problematic humanitarian conditions in Arsal, which has 120 camps housing nearly 70,000 Syrian refugees.

A refugee camps supervisor affirmed that the situation in the camps of Arsal is very distressing; stating that many tents have been destroyed by the snowstorms.

And many widows, children, and the elderly living in the camps cannot withstand the extreme cold. He also thanked the benefactors in Qatar for supporting the refugees.

Khadra Muhammad, a widow who lives as a refugee in an Arsal camp, says that this storm is very brutal, and the refugees are suffering from an acute shortage of heating supplies. She also noted that Qatar Charity is the fastest organization that reached them and provided them with assistance. "We feel very cold all the time," says Yaseen, a 12-year-old child, who was shivering from the severe cold, noting the impact of snowstorms on children.

Meanwhile, the suffering of the IDPs in northern Syria continues to remain terrible amid the brutal reality of winter and poverty. Every rain and snowfall forces the IDPs to move from one place to another and from one tent to another for their survival.

I have never gone through such a suffering that we are experiencing now,” said Abu Bashar, an IDP, “This year’s winter is the worst ever, and our tents have fallen over our heads, due to the heavy snowfall, while we were sleeping.” Abu Muhammad, another IDP, termed the situation as ‘very tragic’, hoping for continued support from benefactors in Qatar. “The wages we receive are not enough for the price of bread," he added.

As refugees and internally displaced persons are currently suffering from a harsher winter and heavy rain, frost, and snow.