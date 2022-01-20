Qatar Charity sends an urgent relief convoy to Arsal camp

In an urgent response to the humanitarian needs in the Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area on the Syrian-Lebanese border, Qatar Charity sent a convoy of 10 trucks as a first batch containing food baskets including basic supplies, clothes, and fuel for heating.

This aid falls under the "Arsal Relief "campaign within the framework of the Qatar Charity campaign "Warmth and Peace" and will be distributed in six camps.

Snowstorms

This aid comes at a time when the severe cold wave continues in the Arsal region, where the snow falls and the cold gets at sub-zero temperatures at night, in order to alleviate the suffering of the refugees, which is increasing in light of the increase in winter cold rates and the low temperatures and rainfall.

The area is currently living under the impact of the second snowstorm during the winter season.

The Mayor of Arsal Basil Al-Hujairi said that the number of Syrians in the area is estimated at 67,000 distributed among 9,000 tents, most of which cannot resist rain, snow, and frost, in light of the significant drop in temperatures to below zero in many places.

He said that the convoys of the "Warmth and Peace" campaign are of great importance, especially as they provide people with their needs directly, adding that it is important to give people the things at the right time.