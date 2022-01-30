Qatar Charity’s delegation distributes aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Arsal

Qatar Charity’s (QC) delegations distributed a new batch of urgent relief aid to Syrian refugees, who are affected by the recent snowstorms, in the refugee camps of Arsal, a Lebanese town on the border with Syria. This comes as part of Qatar Charity’s ‘urgent response call to Arsal’ under its ‘Warmth and Peace’ drive to alleviate the suffering of the refugees by meeting their essential winter needs.

The delegation experienced difficulty in reaching the camps and distributing the aid to the refugees, due to the continued heavy snowfall, rain, and severe cold.

The delegation headed by Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO's assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector at Qatar Charity, consists of many officials from Qatar Charity, several social activists, social media influencers, and media figures, in addition to several donors.

The aid, which was distributed to Syrian refugees in six camps and many poor Lebanese families, included 25 consignments of foodstuffs, fuel, personal hygiene kits, winter essentials, and necessary medicines. The aid also included 8900 tents, as well as house rents for 5,000 people.

Besides, a mobile clinic will also be deployed to provide free treatment and medicine for people cut off from access to medical services.

Mr. Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO's assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector at Qatar Charity stated the Syrian refugees are experiencing very tough humanitarian situations that call for the concerted efforts of all to provide relief aid to those in need.

“We have seen the tents that were housing Syrian refugees, including women and children, have been destroyed by the recent snowstorms, which made the refugees live in the open without any shelter, endangering many lives,” added Fakhroo. He also urged benefactors to support the refugees to meet their winter needs.

Mr. Basil Al-Hujairi, Mayor of the Arsal municipality, expressed his happiness with the assistance provided by the people of Qatar to the refugees. “We see Qatar Charity helping people during the crisis,” said Al-Hujairi, indicating the suffering of the refugees in light of the low temperatures, as their camps lack the most necessities of life.