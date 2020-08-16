Qatar Charity, partners, deliver more than 100 tons of food aid to Beirut

As part of the cooperation between Qatar Airways (QA) and Qatar Charity (QC), two planes carrying over 100 tons of food aid have arrived in Beirut, the Capital of Lebanon, where Qatar Charity field teams continue to distribute urgent food aid to those affected by the Beirut explosion.

The consignments were received by the Qatari ambassador in Lebanon Muhammad Al-Jaber, members of the embassy, and the representative of Qatar Charity in Lebanon.

The assistance expected to benefit 11,000 affected families in Beirut.

The assistance comes within the framework of the "Lebanon in Our Hearts" campaign, which kicked off under the supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) to extend support and assistance to the victims of the Beirut blast.

Qatar Charity has been keen to carry out humanitarian intervention since the second day of the massive explosion that has rocked the port area of Beirut, aiming at delivering the urgent food and medical aid to the affected through its field teams in Lebanon.