Qatar Charity and UNHCR sign an agreement to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak among Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Qatar Charity and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees signed a US $ 1.5 million agreement to provide emergency cash assistance to Syrian refugees across Lebanon in response to humanitarian needs caused by the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement comes within the framework of Qatar Charity's Coronavirus Prevention and Response Plan to support and scale up vulnerable countries' preparedness and response efforts. The response plan was initiated by Qatar Charity last March and is currently implemented across 27 countries where Qatar Charity is supporting local governments' efforts by mitigating the socioeconomic impacts of measures aiming at curbing the spread of the virus and spreading awareness.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is a crisis within a crisis, and it will undoubtedly affect the lives of forcibly displaced persons," said Yousef Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity. "Joint cooperation with UNHCR allows us to provide urgent support in various forms to improve the living conditions of refugees during these difficult times."

The agreement stems from a longstanding track record of cooperation between Qatar Charity and United Nations agencies in support of vulnerable populations. In 2019 alone, Qatar Charity signed 11 cooperation agreements with United Nations agencies, including 6 cooperation agreements with UNHCR in supporting the rehabilitation of shelters for internally displaced people in Iraq, providing primary assistance, drinking water supplies and improving the living conditions of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and assisting internally displaced families in Yemen, along with the provision of multi-purpose aid for Iraqi families displaced internally.