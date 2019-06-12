Q&A- Why are returns of refugees from Lebanon to Syria premature?

Since 2011, millions of people have fled Syria seeking refuge either in different parts of the country or in neighboring countries, including Lebanon. In July 2018, the Lebanese government announced that they will facilitate the return of refugees to Syria under an agreement with the Syrian government. In March 2019, General Security announced that 172,046 refugees returned to Syria since December 2017 due to easing administrative restrictions and facilitating and organizing returns. In this document, Amnesty International explains the humanitarian situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and why the organized return of refugees back to Syria is not voluntary and premature.