Pulling Lebanon out of the Pit [EN/AR]

What’s new? The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Lebanon’s economy, which was already slowly imploding, has brought it to the brink of total collapse. Since October 2019, popular protests have pushed for greater accountability from an elite that, having engorged itself, seems incapable of instituting critical reforms.

Why does it matter? The accumulation of crises is driving ever greater numbers of Lebanese into absolute poverty. While the lockdown is gradually easing, the loss of jobs and purchasing power triggered new protests that are turning violent and may prefigure the disintegration of state capacity and institutions.

What should be done? Lebanon will need emergency external assistance to ward off the worst social consequences of the crisis. Beyond that, external actors and donors seeking to help the country exit the crisis should focus on efforts geared at rooting out corruption and clientelism.

Executive Summary

Three decades old, Lebanon’s post-war order has become dangerously unstable. Protests that broke out in October 2019 revealed the degree to which many citizens reject a ruling elite that has enriched itself at their expense. Those in power have struggled to retain control but for months appeared too absorbed in habitual power games to address an economic meltdown in the making. The danger of inaction is clear. With so many people sliding toward penury, violence may swell. An uptick in protests in late April suggested that things may go that way, especially once the COVID-19 lockdown’s full economic impact arrives. External donors such as the European Union and international institutions like the World Bank should prepare emergency humanitarian assistance to avoid the worst-case scenarios, but condition more substantial help on the government taking steps to fight corruption. Change will take years, but if aid can contain the immediate crisis, Lebanese actors may yet be able to steer the country out of the wreckage.

Lebanon has experienced mass protest over failing state services and economic and social grievances before, but the events in October and subsequent months dealt a serious blow to whatever legitimacy the political elites still enjoyed. They appeared to grasp the depth of the crisis only belatedly, believing that they could weather the storm with rhetorical exercises of voicing sympathy and pledging reforms. The established parties have been so fixated upon their struggle to retain or improve their share of power’s spoils that they have been unable to see the foundations of the political order that sustains them crumbling. While signs of impending crisis were clearly visible well before October, it took them more than six months after the protests began to produce a roadmap out of the country’s economic calamity.