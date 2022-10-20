Providing Tools and Training for Youth in Lebanon – Anera & UNICEF

Excerpt and video here from Lebanon country director Samar El-Yassir’s 2022 Annual Gala speech.

I’ve served as Anera’s Lebanon country director for 11 years. In my time with Anera, I have worked with many on-the-ground partners to bring our vision to life. Of these partners, UNICEF truly stands out.

When we first began working together back in 2014, I realized how aligned Anera and UNICEF were in our values, dedication, and commitment to change lives. Together, we’ve built on the talents and energy that live among Lebanon’s youth. Our partnership started at the height of the Syrian war, when the country was overwhelmed with refugees and there was tremendous competition for resources. Today, Lebanon is sinking to new depths of desperation, but together we are committed to continue our mission.

UNICEF and Anera’s collective efforts over the years have pushed back against the harsh realities by working to provide a sense of structure and normalcy under very unusual situations. We have brought many thousands of kids back into classrooms. We’ve trained many young people in employability skills which improved their lives and enriched their communities. After the infamous Beirut explosion, we joined forces and mobilized volunteers to deliver relief, remove debris and renovate houses. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we jointly led a vaccine promotion campaign that achieved 89% vaccination rate among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

There is so, so much more that I could talk about. We’ve been able to deliver programs that open doors and protect the rights of tens of thousands of children and adolescents. Now, let’s take a look at a film about one of our programs that delivers tools for tomorrow and is implemented in partnership with UNICEF.