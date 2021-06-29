Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: From A to Z [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

1.1. IMPETUS

This toolkit is a compilation of information collected from various documents providing information on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA). It is brought to you to introduce Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and its application in a simple style. Its purpose is to make information about PSEA accessible to everyone regardless of their background and area of expertise.

It is inspired by and based on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that is grounded reference to global instruments like the Secretary General’s Bulletin , Inter-Agency Standing Committee and the Lebanon PSEA Network that works on the PSEA Strategy for Lebanon aiming at ensuring the protection of the affected communities from sexual exploitation and abuse.

This toolkit targets all organizations including those who do not have a PSEA policy in place aiming at spreading the knowledge on PSEA in Lebanon.

It was prepared taking into consideration all questions that might come in mind when someone wants to discover PSEA and its application.

1.2. GUIDE TO USE THIS TOOLKIT

In the course of this toolkit, you will be introduced to PSEA. It starts with definitions of key terms and ensures presenting key information referencing to original documents in addition to an explanation in simpler words when needed. All tools needed in the application of PSEA are presented in a form of an outline within the document while the full version can be found in the Tools section at the end. Thus, check the full toolkit for a better understanding.

What you will read next is a journey in the world of PSEA. For any further details on how to apply any of what you will be reading next, communicate with the PSEA Network (Tool I)