10 May 2019

Protection Sector Guidance on the Response to Evictions in Lebanon 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Introduction:

Due to growing concerns regarding the effect of evictions on refugees and the need to maintain a degree of consistency in terms of the protection response, this guidance document has been developed by the Protection Sector for protection partners when planning a protection response. The guidance reflects contributions from protection partners, and draws upon field experiences with evictions and good practices.
Recent and past experiences and lessons learned demonstrate that coordination leads to: a common understanding and analysis of the reasons behind the eviction situation, whether it complies with international and national law; identification of the stakeholders involved and the potential consequences on the affected population; increased consistency and predictability of messages and interventions for the affected population as well as vis-à-vis the central and local authorities and other stakeholders, including humanitarian actors; increased complementarity and efficiency in the response and in the use of available resources; and most importantly, enhanced protection of the affected population and respect for the “do no harm principle”.
The protection response will continue to be led by the field PWGs, receiving guidance and assistance from the National PWG when necessary. As part of the inter-agency coordination structure in Lebanon, the Protection Sector is monitoring actual and possible evictions closely, and leading the identification and implementation of adequate protection responses. The Protection Sector will amend this guidance document to account for any new eviction developments necessitating appropriate review and amendments.

