Protection Monitoring Findings - Lebanon - 3rd Quarter 2022

Key highlights

• The average refugee household income, including humanitarian assistance, was less than half of the SMEB this quarter. Such insubstantial household budgets are driving large gaps in basic needs.

In this context the numbers of refugees reporting difficulty paying rent and inability to afford medicines increased to record high levels.

• Refugees are increasingly entering into debt to address basic needs gaps, however this is pushing household debt to new unsustainable levels. Household debt is almost five times the amount of livelihoods income that refugee households generate each month.

• Rates of legal residency continued to decrease this quarter, with just 10% of refugee households reporting that all their members have legal residency.

• This quarter we saw a large spike in incidents of social tension, which likely were linked to access to bread, however reports have continued at high rates following the bread crisis suggesting the onset of a new more hostile climate for refugees in Lebanon.

• The number of refugees living under restrictive measures increased significantly in BML and the South.

• Mental health issues amongst children and adults continue to increase, with nearly all reported instances being caused by the family’s economic situation.