Protection Monitoring Findings - Lebanon - 2nd Quarter 2022

Key highlights

• Refugees continue to struggle to meet their basic needs in the face of Lebanon’s deepening crises. Against the backdrop of diminishing livelihoods and increasing consumer prices, nearly all refugees report difficulties feeding their families and affording increasing rent. Record high rates of debt and rising reliance on negative coping strategies are also reported in the refugee community, such as deprioritizing health needs and education for children.

• Rates of legal residency have further lowered this quarter. A lack of financial resources and inability to find a sponsor remain the main barriers for most Syrians lacking residency.

• Factors that negatively affect refugees’ ability to secure stable housing and sustain it over time are increasing, while landlords’ leniency to negotiate around rent is declining. Eviction risks also stem from issues such as landlords repurposing land plots hosting refugees and incidents of community tensions. This quarter there has been a substantial increase in actual and threatened collective evictions in most regions.

• An uptick in anti-refugee rhetoric by state officials has corresponded to more frequent restrictive measures and discriminatory practices, such as local curfews, raids and other restrictions. This has contributed to rising levels of tensions around access to bread and has exacerbated the existing challenges that refugees face in meeting their basic needs.