Protection Monitoring Findings - Lebanon - 1st quarter 2022

UNHCR conducts protection monitoring with partners on an ongoing basis to analyse trends in the protection environment and risks facing refugees. UNHCR’s protection monitoring partners Intersos and SHEILD conduct interviews with refugee households to elicit their feedback on the overall protection environment in Lebanon and the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. The sampling of households and findings presented are representative both at the regional and at the national level. In addition, partners conduct a number of interviews with key informants of different profiles to complement the quantitative analysis from the household interviews. When needs for specific services, assistance or information are identified during interviews, UNHCR’s protection monitoring partners refer the individuals concerned accordingly. Information on COVID-19 is systematically provided during each call, and persons needing help to register for vaccination are referred for assistance.

This report provides a summary of the protection monitoring findings from all regions of Lebanon in the 1st quarter (January to March) of 2022.1 The feedback from refugees is used to inform UNHCR’s advocacy, and programmatic interventions with the aim of improving refugees’ access to protection and essential services, assistance and information.