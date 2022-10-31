Protection, GBV and Gender Considerations in the Cholera Outbreak in Lebanon

This note aims to capture the key protection and gender-based violence risks as well as specific needs of women, girls, boys and men which may arise as a result of the outbreak but also as a result of outbreak response efforts. It tries to capture mitigation measures which protection and other sector interventions need to adopt to ensure interventions reduce protection risks as well as reduce exposure/transmission of the disease.
