Protection Case Management Guidance during Covid-19 - April 2019

Awareness raising

Awareness raising whilst following up on cases is key to ensure relevant messages are repeated over time for the purpose of prevention and detection of COVID-19, as well as mainstreaming psychosocial support in all our work with families. This awareness raising includes:

a) Information on how to prevent COVID-19, such as hand washing, respiratory hygiene, and physical distancing in multiple formats;

b) Information on how to recognize signs and symptoms of the disease and the importance of reporting without fearing any repercussions available in multiple formats, and practically how to report.;

c) Information about modes of transmission and risks of infection, and prevention and environmental cleanliness so that they can effectively combat myths that stigmatize individuals and communities, including persons with disabilities, the elderly, and chronic ill health, made available in multiple formats;

d) Addressing discriminatory attitudes linking Covid 19 to certain groups/communities/nationality in multiple formats e) Highlighting the importance of preventative measures when interacting with at-risk populations (older persons and people with underlying medical conditions)

f) Dissemination of COVID-19 specific health referral pathways and hotline numbers, available in multiple formats;

g) Specific messaging to caregivers of persons with disabilities, persons with underlying medical conditions, and older persons on how to minimize risk of transmission.