Promoting Good Hygiene in Burj El Burajneh Refugee Camp
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon lies Burj El Barajneh; the most densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in the city and home to more than 17,000 registered refugees; all living within a mere 1 square kilometer area.
Overcrowding, poor economic conditions, and social and political marginalization have made the community in this camp vulnerable to poor sanitation practices and conditions.
Watch the video on ANERA
To learn more about ANERA, please visit http://www.anera.org/.