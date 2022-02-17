Project Highlights: Upgrading the technical agricultural education system in Lebanon

Objective:

To enhance the employability of young people in the agriculture sector.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), United Nations Children's Fund, International Labour Organization, Association of Volunteers in International Service, Aeres, Welfare Association for Research and Development, International Education Association and Green Orient.

Beneficiaries reached:

2 800 students (of whom 1 578 females and 997 refugees) and 68 MoA personnel (of whom 34 women).

Activities implemented:

Supported the development of an updated school constitution (SC) and regulations for agricultural technical schools.

Updated the agricultural Baccalauréat Technique (BT) curricula.

Developed digital educational tools in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including 26 digital learning objects and five interactive digital course materials, among other tools.

Supported MoA and the Government of Lebanon in developing the National

Agriculture Strategy 2022--2025 and related action plans (NAS).

Supported MoA in the development of the Youth Protection Policy (YPP) and related action plans.

Reviewed the agricultural technical education law and provided recommendations to MoA and the Government of Lebanon for reforming the legal framework governing agricultural technical education.

Produced and published one policy brief and four studies focusing on agricultural labour market demands, trends and educational and vocational training requirements.

Developed on-the-job training (OJT) toolkit based on decent work and competency-based training (CBT) standards, among other key considerations.

Supported MoA in developing and signing 11 memoranda of understanding (MoU) with private sector employers for providing work-based learning (WBL) opportunities for agricultural BT students.

Organized a consultation workshop, engaging 34private sector companies in discussing their interest and challenges in training and employing young people.

Organized tenjob fairs in collaboration with MoA, municipalities and community-based organizations, benefiting 1 529 jobseekers.

Provided 208 students (of whom 159 females) with internship opportunities in 55 private sector companies.

Provided 48 students (of whom 23 females) with OJT opportunities in nine private agricultural enterprises.

Developed and launched "Fooras", a digital education management platform with geographic information system capabilities, connecting students with MoA's agricultural education schools/training centres, national and local agricultural experts, and private sector enterprises.

Rehabilitated and upgraded seven agricultural technical schools, providing a total of 12 715 items (e.g. electrical equipment, agricultural production inputs and laboratory materials).

Developed a digital inventory management database for agricultural technical schools and a user guide for the safe management of school equipment.

Trained 68 extension and education services (EES) personnel, teachers/trainers and directors (of whom 34women) on more than 52topics/skills with a focus on management of agricultural technical education, curriculum development, online learning, CBT as well as technical subjects related to the new curricula (e.g. organic agriculture, entomology and information and communication technology).

Developed and implemented an outreach strategy to encourage young people to register and enroll in agricultural technical education programmes/trainings, including through door-to-door outreach activities in refugee camps, organization of 108 community events and/or school open days and production of advocacy and promotional materials (e.g. flyers, posters and videos), among other activities.

Provided 2 388 young people (of whom 1 380 females and 947 refugees) with agricultural vocational training opportunities based on agricultural labour market needs and requirements.

Impact: