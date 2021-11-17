Press release & co-chairs statement: third meeting of 3RF consultative group [EN/AR]

Third Consultative Group Meeting on the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework

Beirut, November 16, 2021 - The Consultative Group (CG) of the Reform, Recovery and ReconstructionFramework (3RF) held its third meeting earlier today.

The 3RF Consultative Group consists of the Government of Lebanon, Lebanese civil society, theEuropean Union, United Nations, the World Bank and international donors. Together they monitorprogress and give strategic direction to the reforms and activities under the 3RF.

The 3RF Consultative Group members discussed progress achieved so far and next steps in four main sectors: the anti-corruption sector; the Build Beirut Businesses Back Better (B5) programme; the social protection sector; and the housing sector. Below are the co-chairs' statement of the third 3RF ConsultativeGroup meeting and list of attendees.

The 3RF report and the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the 3RF can be found here.

Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework

Third Consultative Group Meeting: Co-Chairs' Statement