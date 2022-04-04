Post distribution monitoring for Winter Cash Assistance for Lebanese (2020-2021), April 2021

Introduction

This report presents the Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) results for the winter cash assistance program (WINCAP) targeting Lebanese.

During the 2020-2021 winter season, UNHCR assisted close to 8,719 Lebanese families with cash assistance. UNHCR aimed at supporting vulnerable families who are faced with increased stress due to extreme weather conditions, coupled with already limited resources. In the winter season of 2020/2021, families in Lebanon not only faced challenges of the winter season but also additional challenges due to the deteriorating national economy and COVID19 pandemic. Inflation and increased prices made it more difficult for families to meet their most basic needs.

Starting December 2020, and through the season, UNHCR provided a one-off cash payment of LBP 950,000 per family to Lebanese families in North, South and Beirut and Mount Lebanon(BML) through money transfer agencies , in an effort to help them meet the additional basic needs brought about by the winter season. Beneficiaries received assistance in the period starting from December 2020 until February 2021.

The selection process and vulnerability assessment were unique for each area office. In the North vulnerability assessments were conducted over the phone. Accordingly, the cases were scored based on different variables such as family composition, income, specific needs, shelter, debt, assistance, coping mechanisms, access to health and expenditures. The final list of beneficiaries was selected based on the scoring results - most vulnerable cases. In BML, partners' previous vulnerability assessment for the Lebanese population were used for targeting. BML aimed to target the most vulnerable families economically (having specific needs, unable to pay rent, elderly, etc.). In the South, the Program targeted vulnerable Lebanese in high altitude villages 600 meter and above in the districts of Nabatieh, Bent Jbeil, Marjaayoun, Jezzine, Sour and Hasbaya, which covered 141 villages.