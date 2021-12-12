As part of the "Warmth and Peace" campaign, Winter aid from Qatar Charity for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

As part of the "Warmth and Peace" campaign, Qatar Charity provided plastic covers for tents in many camps in Arsal and Bekaa in Lebanon, to alleviate the suffering of refugees, in light of the increasing rates of winter cold and low temperatures.

More than 200 tent covers were installed to prevent water and air leakage, benefiting more than 1,200 people, in three camps.

Rain protection

The Syrian refugees in Aarsal and the Bekaa are considered the most affected, as their suffering becomes more severe in the winter. "We needed these blankets to protect us from the winter rains, since our financial capabilities are limited said Fatima Muhammad Issa, a beneficiary in Al-Jami' camp in Arsal.

We found the Refugee Ahmed Abdul Majeed, thinking about how to protect his family from the winter cold and provide for their daily needs in light of the high prices and he said, "It’s very difficult to find food for our families, and protect our tents.” For his part, the camp manager in Arsal Ahmed Khader Siddiq, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Qatar and Qatar Charity for their efforts in providing warmth to the refugees.