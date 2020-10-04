Pacto: Your assistant to manage house contracts and other related things

Connect with people, create or view properties, negotiate and sign lease agreements and manage your tenancy relationships.

Pacto application is an online marketplace that enables persons with registered profiles to let or lease properties with a specific focus on the low-income and informal segments of the private real estate rental market. By using the Pacto application, you are bound by these terms & conditions, cf. Section 17.

The services and functionalities provided through the Pacto application aims to provide both Users who seek to rent/rents a property and Users who seek to rent out/rents out their property with the tools needed to safely and securely negotiate and enter into formalized lease agreements and transparently manage their relationship during the period of tenancy.