Outcome monitoring for multipurpose cash assistance for Syrian refugees (May 2021)

Introduction

This report presents the outcome Monitoring results for the UNHCR multi-purpose cash assistance program targeting Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

In April 2021, 42,000 Syrian refugee families in Lebanon were targeted by UNHCR's multi-purpose cash assistance program (MCAP) and Cash for Food from (CFF) WFP. As part of a global basic needs approach, UNHCR MCAP helps families meet their basic needs with safety and dignity through the provision of monthly unconditional cash transfers. Assisted families have access to cash assistance through an ATM card and PIN number that can be used at ATMs across the country. Since March 2020, families can also redeem assistance in shops contracted by WFP to purchase food items and since November 2020 in any shops equipped with a POS/accepting payment by debit card.

Since July 2020, MCAP transfer value remained 400,000 LBP per family per month, despite increases in prices in LBP observed since then in the country. MCAP transfer value is acknowledged not to be enough to cover the basic survival needs of the most vulnerable refugees, given that the non-food part of the SMEB stood at LBP 762,750 in April 2021. UNHCR was not able to further increase the transfer value, keeping in mind the recommendation by the government and the risk it would cause tensions due to inequality of programs for poor Lebanese and ever depreciated salaries of the civil servants.

Using innovative methodologies and ensuring the highest standards of data protection, UNHCR aims to assist the poorest, most socio-economically vulnerable families. An econometric model was developed using data from the annual Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees (VASyR). Using expenditure as a proxy for poverty, and applying the model to UNHCR refugee data, refugee families are scored and ranked according to their predicted expenditure.

Families that have a monthly expenditure below the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) of US$ 33/capita/month are classified as Severely Vulnerable and eligible for MCAP. The 2020 VASyR reported a dramatic increase in the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon living below the SMEB, reaching 89% from 55% in 2019.