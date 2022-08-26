Operational Update: Critical Support for Lebanon, Ukraine, 12 Total Countries

By Maeve O'Connor

Over the past 7 days, Direct Relief has delivered 448 shipments of requested medical aid to 46 US states and territories and 12 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 7.8 million defined daily doses of medication, including cardiovascular medication, nutritional supplements, cancer care therapies, and more.

This week, a shipment containing needles, syringes, sutures, PPE and over half a million (540,000) KN95 masks, and 46 pallets worth of antibiotics arrived in Lebanon in coordination with local NGO, Anera. Anera will distribute the critical supplies to hospitals and clinics in the region.

UKRAINE RESPONSE

Over the six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Direct Relief has secured and shipped more than 890 tons of requested medicines and supplies to more than 400 healthcare delivery sites in Ukraine and neighboring countries. That includes 155 million defined daily doses of medication to address a wide range of acute and chronic health needs.

Direct Relief, as a recognized international partner of Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, is continuing its scaled-up response along the two parallel tracks of supporting those affected by war in Ukraine and those forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries.

To date, Direct Relief has awarded emergency financial support totaling $15.9 million to help sustain and bolster the provision of health care in Ukraine and to support healthcare services for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 6.6 million defined daily doses of medication outside the U.S.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Mali

Nicaragua

India

Pakistan

Peru

Fiji

Sierra Leone

Guatemala

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominican

Republic

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 417 shipments containing 1.2 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:

Urban Health Plan, Inc., New York

Pancare of Florida, Inc., Malone, Florida

Homestead Community Health Center, Florida

Program for Health Care to Underserved Populations Birmingham Free Clinic, Pennsylvania

Med Centro, Inc., Puerto Rico

Bethesda Health Clinic, Texas

Arthur Nagel Community Clinic, Texas

Agape Clinic, Texas

Choice Health Network Harm Reduction Program, Tennessee

Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc., Connecticut

YEAR TO DATE (GLOBAL)

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 12.7K shipments to 1,848 healthcare providers in 53 US states and territories and 85 countries.

These shipments contained 388.6M defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.2B (wholesale), totaling 9.6M lb.

