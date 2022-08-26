Operational Update: Critical Support for Lebanon, Ukraine, 12 Total Countries

By Maeve O'Connor
Over the past 7 days, Direct Relief has delivered 448 shipments of requested medical aid to 46 US states and territories and 12 countries worldwide.
The shipments contained 7.8 million defined daily doses of medication, including cardiovascular medication, nutritional supplements, cancer care therapies, and more.
This week, a shipment containing needles, syringes, sutures, PPE and over half a million (540,000) KN95 masks, and 46 pallets worth of antibiotics arrived in Lebanon in coordination with local NGO, Anera. Anera will distribute the critical supplies to hospitals and clinics in the region.
UKRAINE RESPONSE
Over the six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Direct Relief has secured and shipped more than 890 tons of requested medicines and supplies to more than 400 healthcare delivery sites in Ukraine and neighboring countries. That includes 155 million defined daily doses of medication to address a wide range of acute and chronic health needs.
Direct Relief, as a recognized international partner of Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, is continuing its scaled-up response along the two parallel tracks of supporting those affected by war in Ukraine and those forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries.
To date, Direct Relief has awarded emergency financial support totaling $15.9 million to help sustain and bolster the provision of health care in Ukraine and to support healthcare services for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova.
OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT
WORLDWIDE
This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 6.6 million defined daily doses of medication outside the U.S.
Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:
Ukraine
Mali
Nicaragua
India
Pakistan
Peru
Fiji
Sierra Leone
Guatemala
Bahamas
Barbados
Dominican
Republic
UNITED STATES
Direct Relief delivered 417 shipments containing 1.2 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:
Urban Health Plan, Inc., New York
Pancare of Florida, Inc., Malone, Florida
Homestead Community Health Center, Florida
Program for Health Care to Underserved Populations Birmingham Free Clinic, Pennsylvania
Med Centro, Inc., Puerto Rico
Bethesda Health Clinic, Texas
Arthur Nagel Community Clinic, Texas
Agape Clinic, Texas
Choice Health Network Harm Reduction Program, Tennessee
Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc., Connecticut
YEAR TO DATE (GLOBAL)
Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 12.7K shipments to 1,848 healthcare providers in 53 US states and territories and 85 countries.
These shipments contained 388.6M defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.2B (wholesale), totaling 9.6M lb.
IN THE NEWS
-
Direct Relief Works With Ukrainian Ministry of Health and Global Drug Makers to Deliver 890 Tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine – CSR International: “Under a collaboration agreement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health is working with Direct Relief to secure medicine donations from pharmaceutical manufacturers, enabling the use of Direct Relief’s existing contractual and working relationships, smoothing the processes of securing the drugs and then ensuring their timely delivery.“
-
S.C. has more than climate vs. wildfires – The Times and Democrat: “Nearly 70% of the U.S. population across parts of every state in the continental United States, except for Georgia and South Carolina, experienced at least one day of heavy- or medium-density wildfire smoke in July, according to an analysis by Direct Relief’s research and analysis team of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.“
-
Cities, Data, and the Needs of Ukrainian Refugees – Data & Policy: “The focus on cities and novel data sources in the context of the rapidly evolving Ukrainian refugee crisis was the organizing principle of a workshop on June 27th and 28th, co-hosted by the CrisisReady collaboration between Direct Relief and Harvard University, and the mayor’s office of Budapest.”