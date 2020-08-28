Ongoing assistance to the injured & traumatized

Humanity & Inclusion's teams are providing rehabilitation sessions and offering psychosocial support for victims of the explosions that ripped through Beirut on August 4.

In its wake, 180 people had lost their lives (with another dozen missing), and more than 5,000 people were injured. Humanity & Inclusion's teams began by assessing the needs of the wounded in the city's hospitals. "Many people have been hit by shards of glass, causing tendon and nerve injuries, paralysis and muscle weakness," explains Pauline Falipou, Humanity & Inclusion's emergency rehabilitation expert. "Others have complex fractures or need extremity amputations - fingers and toes. Some 500 people require rehabilitation and mobility aids such as crutches and walkers."

Since the start of the emergency, Humanity & Inclusion teams in Lebanon have been mobilized. Physical therapists have conducted more than 60 rehabilitation sessions, and staff have distributed more than 100 first aid kits containing items like bandages and topical antiseptics to treat wounds and allow the injured to be cared for at home. Humanity & Inclusion has also distributed dozens of walking frames, crutches, and other mobility devices to help the injured stay mobile as they recover.

Teams have found a population in shock. In addition, the organization has provided 500 psychosocial support sessions to help victims overcome the trauma of the disaster.

