OCHA - IMPACCT COVID-19 Lebanon Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Procedures Bulletin no. 6, 13 August 2020

Latest updates highlighted in yellow.

OBJECTIVE

This document provides a situational update on airport status and Customs entry points during the COVID-19 pandemic. This document also provides an update onthe impact of the explosion at the Port of Beirut, on customs and importation procedures, on 4 August 2020.

PORT OF BEIRUT BLAST

On 4 August, a warehouse at the Beirut Port exploded, causing casualties and material damage to the port and surrounding buildings.On 5 August, the Government of Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut.Reports indicate that 160+peoplehave been killed and more than5,000 people have beeninjured.A further 60+peopleare reportedly still missing.Search and rescue operations are ongoing. This emergency comes in the context of civil unrest, economic crisis, and a COVID-19 outbreak, causing a major burden to Lebanese public infrastructure including the transportation and health sectors.

Initial requests for field hospitals, firefighters, and search and rescue teams are no longer required.please see the attachedList of needed medicines following the Port of Beirut explosionpublished on 6 August 2020 by the Ministry of Public Health.