The Obstacle Course: Barriers to education for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon (March 2020)

In 2019, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) commissioned a research using quantitative and qualitative methods to understand the lived realities of Syrian children in school, in Non-Formal Education and those who are out of school in Lebanon.

The objective was to inform NRC’s education programmes and outreach, and ongoing conversations on opportunities and challenges in the wider education sector. The report findings focus on retention factors and existing barriers to education, which are now exacerbated by the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon.