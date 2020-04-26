NRC Lebanon Covid-19 response (24 April 2020)

This overview shows NRC Lebanon's Covid-19 response.

This overview shows NRC Lebanon's Covid-19 response (short and detailed). It includes crosscutting activities and sector-specific Covid-19 work in the sectors of water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, information, counselling and legal assistance and education. It also includes the Covid-19 specific consortia activities which NRC implements together with other NGOs.

Disclaimer: This overview is a snapshot of the work done at the time of writing (24 April 2020). Some activities are subject to funding availability.