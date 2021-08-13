Lebanon + 1 more
Note to Correspondents on tensions between Lebanon and Israel
The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern about the recent escalation between Lebanon and Israel across the Blue Line, including rocket fire into Israel and return air strikes and artillery fire into Lebanon.
The Secretary-General calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and to actively engage with UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms. It is paramount that all actors involved avoid actions that can further heighten tensions and lead to miscalculation.