Norma Storm: Situation Report - 9 January 2019

Lebanon started feeling the eects of a heavy storm on Sunday 6 January 2019. Heavy rain, high winds and colder temperatures were reported all over Lebanon. Some regions were aected by either oodings, erosions or heavy snow. This situation reports highlights the impact of the storm on Syrian refugees and response that followed

AFFECTED POPULATION

850 Settlements at risk of extreme weather

70,000 Refugees at risk

39,900 of them are Children

361 Sites Affected

11,301 People

An extreme weather response is underway as high winds, rain and snow across Lebanon continues to require immediate interventions in aected areas. Response, in mainly informal settlements, is ongoing and assessments being conducted as needed. The storm continues but is expected to clear by Thursday with rains resuming next week. Extreme weather response is being coordinated by MoSA and UNHCR through Inter-Agency coordination mechanism.

To date, 361 informal settlements and 11,301 refugees have been found impacted by the storm. Unfortunately, the body of the missing girl reported yesterday was recovered, having drowned after slipping into the rainwater channel. Two Syrian families (11 individuals, including 7 children and a pregnant woman) were rescued in extremis by the Civil Defence on Tuesday evening after having called the Beirut Mount Lebanon Protection Helpline.