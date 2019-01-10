10 Jan 2019

Norma Storm: Situation Report - 9 January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (565.89 KB)

Lebanon started feeling the eects of a heavy storm on Sunday 6 January 2019. Heavy rain, high winds and colder temperatures were reported all over Lebanon. Some regions were aected by either oodings, erosions or heavy snow. This situation reports highlights the impact of the storm on Syrian refugees and response that followed

AFFECTED POPULATION

  • 850 Settlements at risk of extreme weather

  • 70,000 Refugees at risk

  • 39,900 of them are Children

  • 361 Sites Affected

  • 11,301 People

An extreme weather response is underway as high winds, rain and snow across Lebanon continues to require immediate interventions in aected areas. Response, in mainly informal settlements, is ongoing and assessments being conducted as needed. The storm continues but is expected to clear by Thursday with rains resuming next week. Extreme weather response is being coordinated by MoSA and UNHCR through Inter-Agency coordination mechanism.

To date, 361 informal settlements and 11,301 refugees have been found impacted by the storm. Unfortunately, the body of the missing girl reported yesterday was recovered, having drowned after slipping into the rainwater channel. Two Syrian families (11 individuals, including 7 children and a pregnant woman) were rescued in extremis by the Civil Defence on Tuesday evening after having called the Beirut Mount Lebanon Protection Helpline.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.