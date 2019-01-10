10 Jan 2019

Norma Storm: Situation Report - 8 January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 08 Jan 2019
Lebanon started feeling the eects of a heavy storm on Sunday 6 January 2019. Heavy rain, high winds and colder temperatures were reported all over Lebanon. Some regions were aected by either oodings, erosions or heavy snow. This situation reports highlights the impact of the storm on Syrian refugees and response that followed.

AFFECTED POPULATION

  • 850 Settlements at risk of extreme weather
  • 70,000 Refugees at risk
  • 151 Sites Heavily Affected
  • 11,000 People

A response to the extreme weather is underway as high winds, rain and snow across Lebanon continue to have a severe impact on people and their living conditions, especially in informal settlements. The storm is expected to subside in the afternoon of Wednesday 9 January, which will enable a more comprehensive impact assessment. The extreme weather response is being coordinated by MoSA and UNHCR, through the Inter-Agency coordination mechanism.

To date, 151 informal settlements across the country have been found heavily impacted. One child has been reported missing.

