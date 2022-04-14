NGOs raise alarm over worsening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

A joint statement from the LHIF and LHDF:

Today's publication of new data on humanitarian needs across Lebanon is a reflection of the alarming deterioration of the lives of millions of people caught up in the multiple crises affecting the country. LHDF and LHIF urge the government and the international community to act urgently to save lives and prevent further losses.

Over 2 million Lebanese people -- representing 57% of the entire Lebanese population -- are now in a situation of humanitarian vulnerability. This is added to the entire refugee population - 1.5 million Syrian refugees and over 200,000 Palestinian refugees - and 85,000 migrants already living in the most dire of circumstances.

Rising food insecurity, the collapse in public services and a lack of social safety nets are all combining to create an irreversible decline in living conditions that will take generations to recover from if we don't act now. This crisis is affecting everyone: Lebanese, refugee and migrant communities alike. Children, older people and women are always the most vulnerable in times of crisis.

As NGOs active in the humanitarian response, we call for the Government of Lebanon and the international community to rethink how to address humanitarian needs in a country that is collapsing - with the intention of leaving no one behind.

We would like to see an equally robust step up of both humanitarian and stabilization funds, and a renewed commitment of the Lebanese authorities to account for the prevailing and increasingly dire circumstances. Further, an appropriate aid architecture must be put in place to develop and deliver a harmonised, effective, accountable response to increasing needs.

About LHDF and LHIF:

*The Lebanon Humanitarian and Development NGOs Forum (LHDF), created in 2014, is an independent entity, composed of 85 local and national humanitarian and development NGOs operating in Lebanon across a wide range of sectors, facilitating coordination between them and with other relevant stakeholders to have an efficient response to both humanitarian and development needs in the country.

The Lebanon Humanitarian INGO Forum (LHIF) is an informal and independent coordinating body comprised of 64 international NGOs (INGOs) who are working to address the needs of vulnerable individuals, families and communities throughout Lebanon.

For media enquiries please contact: coordinator@lhif.org and lngosforum@gmail.com*