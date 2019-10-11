My safety, my wellbeing: Equipping adolescent girls with key knowledge and skills to help them to mitigate, prevent and respond to gender based violence

Introduction: Adolescent Girls Initiative

In 2012, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) initiated programming in Lebanon to respond to the influx of refugees fleeing the conflict in neighboring Syria. Following a rapid assessment on the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV), the IRC launched a Women’s Protection and Empowerment (WPE) program aimed at preventing and responding to GBV. Over nearly two years of WPE programming, one of the key observations has been that adolescent girls (age 11-18) are especially vulnerable to GBV. To more effectively reach these girls, the IRC sought to develop an Adolescent Girls Initiative which aims at reducing vulnerabilities and building social and human assets of adolescent girls affected by the Syrian crisis.

Adolescent Girls Assessment:

The first step toward the development of this initiative was an assessment conducted in early 2014. The assessment looked at coping mechanisms, access to and delivery of information, awareness of existing services and issues related to GBV. The IRC consulted 171 girls between the ages of 11 and 18 who visit the IRC’s Women and Girls’ Community Centers (WGCCs) and are reached by IRC staff through mobile services. Mothers, fathers and community leaders were also consulted. Focus group discussions held with adolescent girls were segmented by age, marital status and education status (i.e., in school/out of school), whenever possible, to capture specific needs and challenges faced by each group.

Key findings of the assessment included:

• Adolescent girls are regularly exposed to verbal and sexual abuse and they constantly fear sexual and physical assault and abduction.

• Adolescent girls feel severely isolated, especially those unable to access the IRC’s WGCCs.

• The majority of respondents experience physical and verbal abuse at home.

• Many adolescent girls reported using self-harm (especially cutting) as a way of coping with their need for emotional support and people to talk to about their challenges.

• Many adolescent girls said that if they experienced sexual violence, they would not report it due to the reaction they may face from their family and community. They will not tell their parents either, as they are afraid of having their movement restricted even further.

• Communication between adolescent girls and their parents is very strained, with both groups reporting that they feel unable to communicate and express their feelings.

• The girls perceived early marriage as a form of protection and financial security for them and their families. Although it was mentioned that girls also married young in Syria, the average age was reported to have dropped since coming to Lebanon.

Based on the assessment outlined above and the IRC’s global experience working with adolescent girls, the Women’s Protection and Empowerment (WPE) program developed the present curriculum, ‘My Safety, My Wellbeing’ (MSMW), to equip adolescent girls with key knowledge and skills to help them to reduce, prevent and respond to Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The curriculum is structured to have two separate age groups (11-13 and 14-18) enrolled in 24 two-hour sessions over the course of 12 weeks. Skills-building sessions address topics such as communication, decision making, confidence and problem solving, each with a specific focus on GBV, early marriage, reproductive health, hygiene, managing stress, relationships with parents, and having healthy relationships.

The course also enables adolescent girls to develop positive coping mechanisms and establish a secure network of friends and supporters which they can draw upon if they encounter GBV or other types of violence. By the end of the course, the girls would have had the opportunity to facilitate a session and develop a group project to be implemented either at a safe space or within their communities. It is envisaged that some of the participants will be able to become mentors and able to facilitate some sessions of the curriculum at a later stage.

The curriculum has been organized in a way to enable girls to develop trust amongst themselves and with the facilitators and to ensure that sensitive topics are discussed once this has been established.