My introduction to the Palestinian refugee crisis in Lebanon

by Piney Kesting

In the late 1970s, during a lull in the Lebanese Civil War, a small plane laden with 60 tons of medications landed at the Beirut airport. The air shipment was the result of a real grassroots effort. As a student at the University of Munich in Germany, I had joined a small group of people collecting donations of medicine and medical supplies to distribute to the Palestinian refugee camps in war-torn Lebanon. The initiative was led by a young Palestinian doctor in Munich who had grown up in the Burj El Burajneh Refugee Camp.

