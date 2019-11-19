19 Nov 2019

My introduction to the Palestinian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Report
from American Near East Refugee Aid
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original

by Piney Kesting

In the late 1970s, during a lull in the Lebanese Civil War, a small plane laden with 60 tons of medications landed at the Beirut airport. The air shipment was the result of a real grassroots effort. As a student at the University of Munich in Germany, I had joined a small group of people collecting donations of medicine and medical supplies to distribute to the Palestinian refugee camps in war-torn Lebanon. The initiative was led by a young Palestinian doctor in Munich who had grown up in the Burj El Burajneh Refugee Camp.

Read more on ANERA.

