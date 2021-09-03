Multidimensional poverty in Lebanon (2019-2021) - Painful reality and uncertain prospects (E/ESCWA/CL3.SEP/2021/POLICY BRIEF.2)

Multidimensional poverty

Until recently, poverty was measured solely by individual or household income levels in relation to specific money-metric poverty lines. With the progress of research and the more frequent availability of adequate surveys, the concept of poverty expanded to take into account various aspects of living conditions. Consequently, a new concept of poverty has come to light, which includes various aspects of deprivation not limited to material dimensions. It has become known as multidimensional poverty and is measured by multidimensional poverty indices.

Poverty in Lebanon

In Lebanon, many people live below the income poverty line, despite the various initiatives implemented to benefit the poor. Since 2019, poverty has been increasing owing to a decline in economic activity and widespread political instability. These interlinked shocks exposed the Lebanese pound exchange rate, which has been fixed since the beginning of the century, to tremendous pressures, causing currency depreciation and severe inflation, thus limiting households’ purchasing power. These combined shocks have led to a decrease in the living standards of a significant proportion of the Lebanese and non-Lebanese population, and a considerable rise in income poverty.

This ongoing crisis, however, has many other facets, notably manifested in rising deprivation in the areas of health care, medicines, services, education, employment, housing and assets. From a multidimensional poverty perspective, a household can be classified as poor if it is subjected to one or more of these aspects of deprivation, even if it is not materially poor. A household deprived of electricity, for example, is classified as deprived in this indicator, and possibly multidimensionally poor, regardless of its financial capacity to subscribe to a private generator. The same classification applies to households that are unable to obtain medicines, irrespective of their financial ability to purchase them. When measuring deprivation in Lebanon using this concept, the multidimensional poverty rate in 2021, according to the most recent household data sources, is 82 per cent