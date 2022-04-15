Multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) Lebanese Households: Key Findings WASH (March 2022)

CONTEXT

Lebanon is currently facing a multi-layered crisis1 characterised by an acute economic contraction, a political crisis, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuation of the Syria crisis.

These factors contributed to civil unrest, high poverty rates, limited functionality of public services, and drive household vulnerability more generally.

Even though some assessments have been conducted to understand the outliers of the current crisis on affected populations information gaps remain regarding the needs of Lebanese host communities, migrants, and refugees from the occupied Palestinian territory (Palestine refugees in Lebanon, or PRL).

To support an evidence-based humanitarian response, the United Nations (UN) Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) , with support from REACH Initiative (REACH) and the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), conducted a country-wide MultiSector Needs Assessment (MSNA), which was funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations unit (DGECHO) and the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund (LHF)4 .