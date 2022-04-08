Multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) Key Findings - Protection, March 2022

CONTEXT

Lebanon is currently facing a multi-layered crisis characterised by an acute economic contraction, a political crisis, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuation of the Syria crisis. These factors contributed to civil unrest, high poverty rates, limited functionality of public services, and drive household vulnerability more generally.

Even though some assessments have been conducted to understand the outliers of the current crisis on affected populations, information gaps remain regarding the needs of Lebanese host communities, migrants, and refugees from the occupied Palestinian territory (Palestine refugees in Lebanon, or PRL).

To support an evidence-based humanitarian response, the United Nations (UN) Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) , with support from REACH Initiative (REACH) and the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), conducted a country-wide MultiSector Needs Assessment (MSNA), which was funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations unit (DGECHO) and the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund (LHF)

METHODOLOGY

Primary data collection took place between October 19th and December 4th 2021. This assessment comprised a household-level survey, and covered almost the entirety of Lebanon, inclusive of 24/26 districts5 , which are the official administrative level 2 boundary for Lebanon. Cadasters (administrative level 3) served as the primary sampling unit (PSU). Geo-points were randomly generated within the settled areas of each PSU, corresponding to the prescribed number of households for each cluster.

In total, 5,613 face-to-face interviews were conducted, among the three population groups previously mentioned: Lebanese, Migrants and PRL (see breakdown in the Assessment sample section). For more details on the methodology, please refer to the Terms of Reference.

This factsheet presents protection-specific findings for Lebanese households (HHs). The sample of Lebanese HHs is representative of the Lebanese population in the assessed locations at district level in with a 95% level of confidence and a 10% margin of error.