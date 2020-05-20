Multi-purpose Cash Assistance in Lebanon – Impact evaluation on the well-being of Syrian refugees

The two year study assessed the impact of MPC on the well-being of over 11,000 Syrian refugee households living in the Bekaa, North and Mount Lebanon. The study finds that most of the impact of MPC materializes in the long term (over 12 months), while limited impact materializes in the short term. The study also finds that impact of MPC fades within 4-10 months after discontinuation from assistance and the household’s well-being returns to its pre-assistance levels.